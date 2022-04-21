Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $596.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $696.52.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.07 and a 200-day moving average of $594.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

