Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $625.00 at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $526.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.