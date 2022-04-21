Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $675.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $481.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

