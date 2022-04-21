Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $6.50-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.88. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.77.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

