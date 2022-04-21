Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $703.77.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.88. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

