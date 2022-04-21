Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $6.500-$8.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $703.77.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $481.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,246. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $526.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by ($0.12). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.