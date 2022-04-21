Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $149.32. 405,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,429. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.