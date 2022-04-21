Laredo Petroleum, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.51.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.86.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

