Largo’s (LGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Largo stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.11. 33,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,009. Largo has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The stock has a market cap of C$848.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.46.

