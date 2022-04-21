Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

