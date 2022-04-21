Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.