Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 359,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,127 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

