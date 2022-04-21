Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

LEA opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

