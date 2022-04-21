Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

