Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.