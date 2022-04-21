LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMAT. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.