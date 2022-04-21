Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of LMND traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.10. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lemonade by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Lemonade by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

