Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Liberty Oilfield Services updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

