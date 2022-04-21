LifeWorks Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.40 million.

