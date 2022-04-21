Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.21 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million.
NYSE:LSPD opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.27.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
