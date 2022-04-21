Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.21 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.27.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

