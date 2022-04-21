Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

LMST stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

