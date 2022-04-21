Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO stock opened at $133.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.