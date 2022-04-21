Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $334,017.11 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00.
Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on LIND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
