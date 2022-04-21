Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $334,017.11 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $805.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LIND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

