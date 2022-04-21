Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,442 shares of company stock valued at $744,380. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 184,866 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% during the third quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 181,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

