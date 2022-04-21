Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Critical Analysis

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 31.20% 17.08% 3.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Group and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 4 10 0 2.71

BlackRock has a consensus target price of $885.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Given BlackRock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Lion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and BlackRock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.38 -$3.35 million N/A N/A BlackRock $19.37 billion 5.49 $5.90 billion $39.79 17.57

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock beats Lion Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services. Its trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange, as well as stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. The company has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited and Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. Lion Group Holding Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

