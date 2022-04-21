Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $578.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $542.00 to $578.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.14.
NYSE:LAD opened at $307.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.22. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43.
In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
