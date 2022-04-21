Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $578.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $542.00 to $578.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.14.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $307.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.22. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.38. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.