Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.69. 3,734,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,858. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

