LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Purchases $20,500.00 in Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,926.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LVO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 258,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,644. LiveOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

