LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.720-$4.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.72-$4.02 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

