LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 448.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

