L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Price Target Increased to €390.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L’Oréal (EPA:OR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €385.00 ($413.98) to €390.00 ($419.35) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.
OR traded up €2.70 ($2.90) during trading on Thursday, hitting €353.65 ($380.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,017. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of €170.30 ($183.12) and a twelve month high of €197.15 ($211.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €355.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €381.72.
About L’Oréal (Get Rating)
