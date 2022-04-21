L’Oréal (EPA:OR) PT Raised to €465.00 at UBS Group

L’Oréal (EPA:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €450.00 ($483.87) to €465.00 ($500.00) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($413.98) to €390.00 ($419.35) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OR traded up €2.70 ($2.90) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €353.65 ($380.27). 610,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €355.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €381.72. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of €170.30 ($183.12) and a 12 month high of €197.15 ($211.99).

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

