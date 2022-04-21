L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Price Target Raised to €282.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRLCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

Shares of LRLCY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.55. 99,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,466. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

