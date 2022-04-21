L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Raised to €421.00 at Barclays

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €395.00 ($424.73) to €385.00 ($413.98) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

