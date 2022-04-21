L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($467.74) to €450.00 ($483.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($483.87) to €420.00 ($451.61) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. 99,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,466. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $71.04 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

About L’Oréal (Get Rating)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.