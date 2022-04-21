Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Loyalty Ventures to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Loyalty Ventures stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 153,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34. Loyalty Ventures has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

