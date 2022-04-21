LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

