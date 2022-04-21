LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in LSI Industries by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

