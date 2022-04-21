LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,854,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

