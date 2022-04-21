Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.60.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

