Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $497.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.77.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.57. 24,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.96.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.