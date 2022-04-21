Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-9.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.490-7.615 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.93 and a 200 day moving average of $376.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

