Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.