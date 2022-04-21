Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$14.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.27.

TSE LUN traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.76. 1,372,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,943. The company has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

