Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.27.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,943. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.9280948 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

