LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $111.15 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.