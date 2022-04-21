M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDC opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,104,000 after buying an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,597,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

