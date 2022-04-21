MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-$0.68 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTSI opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

