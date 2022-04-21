MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 355,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,250. The company has a market cap of $502.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

