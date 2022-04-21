Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

