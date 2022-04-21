Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $69,815,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

